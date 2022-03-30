BHP Group (BHP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price target on the stock.

3/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.82) price target on the stock.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,916 ($38.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,925 ($38.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,556.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,231.16. The firm has a market cap of £147.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Get BHP Group Limited alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.