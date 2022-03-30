BHP Group (BHP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:
- 3/25/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.82) price target on the stock.
BHP stock opened at GBX 2,916 ($38.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,925 ($38.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,556.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,231.16. The firm has a market cap of £147.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.
