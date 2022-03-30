BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $4.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $174.78. 4,038,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,813. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioNTech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

