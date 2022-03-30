Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.40 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $39,782.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $29.78 or 0.00063026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

