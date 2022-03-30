Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $220,197.36 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012152 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00235114 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

