Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $98.44 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.44 or 0.00208140 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $173.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00813830 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,018,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.