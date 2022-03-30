BitTorrent Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $20,925.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00232844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008139 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006266 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005541 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

