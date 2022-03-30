BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,932. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

