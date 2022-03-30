Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $79.41 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $79.41 million and $2.55 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.16 or 0.00766679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

