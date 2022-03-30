Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 5% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25. 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 503,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
