Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.84)-$(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $338-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.19 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.91.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 518,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

