Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $72-73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.24 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.91.

BRZE traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 518,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,525. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

