Brokerages Anticipate Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will report $44.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCFC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

