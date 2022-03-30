Brokerages Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $66.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $294.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $411.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

