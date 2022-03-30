Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post $37.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $166.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

