Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce $100.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $449.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 25.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

