Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $17.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.56 billion and the lowest is $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.75 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.07 billion to $81.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

