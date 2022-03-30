Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 859,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,738. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
