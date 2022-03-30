Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 859,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,738. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

