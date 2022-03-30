Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

