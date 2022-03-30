Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.47) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.30) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Burberry Group stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

