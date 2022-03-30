Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Down 3.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.90 and last traded at $190.90. 2,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,158,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average is $255.80. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

