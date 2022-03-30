Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDRE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

