CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

CAIXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

