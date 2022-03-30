Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 1,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

CXBMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

