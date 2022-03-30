Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 5.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 152,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,165,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.