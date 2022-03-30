Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.01

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.01 and last traded at C$37.94, with a volume of 91488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.94.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 145.39%.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
