Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.01

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.01 and last traded at C$37.94, with a volume of 91488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.94.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.55.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 145.39%.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

