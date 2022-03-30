Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

