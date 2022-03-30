Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,284 shares.The stock last traded at $53.04 and had previously closed at $52.92.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.