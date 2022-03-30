Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 37,935 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.