Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 1,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

