Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $330,970.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $106.78 million and approximately $330,970.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.10 or 0.07197232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,236.90 or 0.99872194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,994,309 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

