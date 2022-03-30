Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Shares of CTOUF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.