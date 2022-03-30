Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$12.62. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 336,809 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.68.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
