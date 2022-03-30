Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$12.62. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 336,809 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 1,390.91%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.