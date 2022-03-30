ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $878,483.60 and $9,362.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.42 or 0.99994501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.