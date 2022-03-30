Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 596,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,948. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CKPT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 112,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,852,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

