Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 27,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,841. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

