ChessCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $35.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,076.75 or 1.79869998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

