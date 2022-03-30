Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 6,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $682.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

