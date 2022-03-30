China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,383,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNPPF. Nomura upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Overseas Property from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

CNPPF stock remained flat at $$1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.