Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.35

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as low as $12.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.