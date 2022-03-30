City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $505.83

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 505.83 ($6.63) and traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.09). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.16), with a volume of 120,540 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £238.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 486.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.00), for a total value of £66,750 ($87,437.78).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

