City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

