CloakCoin Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $17,763.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011732 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,780,423 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.