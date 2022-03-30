Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $440.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.76), with a volume of 13745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £181.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 491.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 539.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)
Featured Articles
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.