Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Down 9.9%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.82 and last traded at $177.36. Approximately 2,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

