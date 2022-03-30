Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,899 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conduent by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 155,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conduent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $786,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Conduent by 10.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Conduent by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

