Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,615,049 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cool Technologies (WARM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.