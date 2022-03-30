Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF remained flat at $$2.97 on Wednesday. 111,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,352. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

