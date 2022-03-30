Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $24.22

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.00. Core & Main shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 36,073 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

