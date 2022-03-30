Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $53.06 million and $5.03 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 192,776,364 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

