Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up to $110.13

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.13, but opened at $114.10. Crane shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 11,603 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

